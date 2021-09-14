CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress

Toyota and Honda Condemn New EV Tax Incentive Plan

By Amelia Dalgaard
kingsvillerecord.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota and Honda are speaking out against a proposed tax-credit plan that increases the tax incentive for electric vehicles, but only if they are union-built. The plan, set for a vote by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee, would boost the current maximum federal tax credit up to $12,500 from the existing $7,500. However, to qualify, the electric vehicle (EV) must be made in a U.S.-based, union-represented auto plant. As written, the bill will benefit the Big Three automakers—GM, Ford, and Chrysler parent Stellantis—whose plants are unionized. Honda, Toyota, and Tesla's plants are not.

www.kingsvillerecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Honda Is Betting Big On EVs

Honda, along with the majority of other major car manufacturers, is planning for an all-electric future. The Japanese carmaker, who has been enjoying an especially successful sales year thanks in part to sales of its HR-V, CR-V, Pilot and Passport SUVs, is now looking to greatly expand its annual sales targets of EVs starting with the upcoming Prologue SUV. The brand is looking to sell 70,000 Prologue electric vehicles by 2024, and further down the line aims to have sold half a million EVs in the United States by 2030. By 2040, Honda hopes to have achieved 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales.
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Honda’s EV Plans Certainly Aren’t Hasty

Honda aims for 70,000 annual sales of Prologue electric SUV, due stateside in 2024 with GM underpinnings. The automaker partially hedges EV plans in the US on EV incentives, which the White House is trying to tie largely to union-build, American-made EVs. Honda will introduce its own EV platform, dubbed...
CARS
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda#Toyota#Gm#Tax Incentive#Tax Credit#Democratic#Ev#Ford#Chrysler#Stellantis#Reuters#American
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
manisteenews.com

Edmunds: 2022 Honda Civic versus 2022 Toyota Corolla

The fully redesigned 2022 Honda Civic, which is now at dealerships, will certainly be of interest for many small-sedan shoppers. After all, the Civic has been one of the most popular cars sold in America for decades. The most noteworthy change is the Civic’s more conventional styling. You might find it boring, or maybe it’ll be a relief from the previous generation’s generous use of angular creases. Underneath the smoother sheet metal is a similar lineup of engines and a smattering of new features.
BUYING CARS
kingsvillerecord.com

Honda Looks to Prologue to Launch Brand's EV Future

Honda has announced an initial sales goal of 70,000 units for the brand's first mainstream battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the Prologue SUV, when it goes on sale in 2024. Though pricing is unknown, the 70,000-unit sales target may be overly ambitious and perhaps an over-compensation, considering the brand is somewhat late to the EV party.
CARS
Fortune

GM reveals when it will start replacing fire-prone Chevy Bolt batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors and battery supplier LG of Korea have finally found a fix for fire risk in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car as the companies hope to end a recall that has bedeviled the plug-in car for almost a year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
techgig.com

Tesla, Toyota and Honda call Joe Biden's new bill anti-EV

Tesla, Toyota Motor, and other automakers are slamming a proposed $12,500 electric vehicle tax credit that includes extra money for union-built cars and trucks made in the. , have complained that the $4,500 incentive for automobiles produced in a union facility unjustly benefits GM, Ford, and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler). The United Auto Workers union represents hourly workers for those automakers, which are known as the Detroit 3.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Honda sets US EV SUV sales target

Honda Motor’s US unit on Monday said it was targeting initial annual sales of 70,000 for its planned electric Prologue sport utility vehicle on the market from 2024. Honda plans to add additional electric vehicle models as it aims to have sold a total of 500,000 electric vehicles in the United States by 2030, and to achieve 100% zero emission vehicles sales in North America by 2040, a Reuters report said.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Is Tesla Mad About New EV Tax Credits?

Markets rebounded from early losses on Thursday. Tesla joined foreign automakers in criticizing new EV tax credit legislation. Ford and GM support the proposal. The stock market once again proved its resilience on Thursday, managing to mount a substantial comeback from large declines earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) even managed to post a modest gain by the end of the trading session, and although the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) finished lower, they were well off their worst levels by the close.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Vice

Tesla, Toyota, and Honda Don’t Want You to Get a Discount for Buying Union-Made EVs

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Friday, the House Ways and Means Committee released the text for the long-awaited $3.5 trillion budget package the Biden administration has suggested would serve as its green energy package among other things included in the administration's expansive definition of "infrastructure." And there is a lot to like for automakers trying to execute an expensive transition from gas-powered cars to electric ones, including an extension and expansion of the $7,500 EV tax credit to up to $12,500. It also includes a customer option to get that discount at the point of sale rather than needing to wait to file tax returns.
ECONOMY
Marietta Daily Journal

Toyota to Congress: Reject EV tax incentives that favor Detroit Three

WASHINGTON — Executives at Toyota Motor Corp. are urging members of Congress to reject a proposal that would expand tax credits for electric vehicles up to $12,500 and offer significant incentives to buy union-made cars. The legislation, proposed by Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., would lift the manufacturer cap on EV...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and Tesla clashed with Ford Motor Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. In a letter to Congress, Toyota said the plan discriminates...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

2022 Nissan GT-R Brings Back Fan-Favorite Colors, Honda And Toyota Oppose EV Bill, And New BYD Concept: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Honda and Toyota are fighting a new proposal in the U.S. House of Representatives aimed at increasing the scope of tax incentives for EV buyers. The proposal would add $4,500 in incentives for union-made vehicles. No foreign carmaker currently employs workers represented by the United Auto Workers union. Honda calls the bill “unfair”, and it wants tax credits for the vehicles it builds in Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio.
CARS
TechCrunch

Toyota, Honda urge Congress to reject expanded tax incentive that would benefit Ford, GM, Stellantis

The proposal — which Toyota blasted as “blatantly biased” and “exorbitant” in a letter to Congress — would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to as much as $12,500 for union- and domestically manufactured cars. Vehicles with batteries manufactured in the U.S. would be eligible for an additional $500. If the legislation passes, vehicles from automakers like Toyota, Honda and Tesla would be excluded from the expanded credit, while the “Big Three” manufacturers in Detroit would all qualify.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy