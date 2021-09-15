Dr Frank Joseph Cipriano, 82, and Ingrid Diane Cipriano, 76

Dr. Frank Joseph Cipriano passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2021. Ingrid Diane Cipriano, his wife of 44 years, passed away last year June 10, 2020. Dad was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1939 to Italian immigrants. The family legend tells of his grandfather, a Sicilian farmer, who lost his only valuable possession, a mule, forcing him to become an indentured servant and immigrating to the United States. He was raised in rural Chicago with his brother and sister. His mom was a tough little Italian who instilled a hard work ethic in him, one he passed on to his children. Whenever we would whine about chores he would recall tales of carrying 25-pound sacks of chicken feed up a hill, or walking 5 miles to school, in the snow … barefoot.