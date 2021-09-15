CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memories of a life well lived

By CAROL SHIRK KNAPP Contributing Writer
Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

Seven years since she “flew away” as the song goes. My mother would be 99 on Sept. 15. I find myself wishing I could pick out a birthday card and shop for a gift. I did plenty of that when I had the chance — so no regrets there. We were a duo for 62 years.

