▶️ Listen to this article now. COVID-19 continues to take a toll on younger people, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. In a teleconference call Tuesday, Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, said from mid-April to the second week of September, 7% of COVID-19 deaths in Idaho were in the 18-to-49 age group. That was up from 3% in the same age group and time period in 2020.