Based on his career, history tells us that the Las Vegas Raiders should have Derek Carr under center for their game against Miami on Sunday. Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr injured the same ankle he broke back in 2016 this past Sunday, and for a minute, it looked like the strong start to the season was going to go up on flames. Carr was able to stay in the game, but on Monday, Jon Gruden said he was questionable for Week 3, which is worrisome as well.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO