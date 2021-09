With uncertainty on the status of Minnesota Vikings strongside linebacker Anthony Barr for Week 1, head coach Mike Zimmer needs all the help at linebacker he can get. After Barr on the depth chart, a hodgepodge of youngsters including Ryan Connelly and Blake Lynch fortify the depth. And that means the other starting linebackers – Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil – must perform well if Barr is out, cleaning up any possible shortcomings from Connelly or Lynch.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO