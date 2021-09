The varsity volleyball team traveled to Byron Center on Saturday to play in the Zion Christian 8 team invitational. The Lady Eagles had a very successful day and played some consistent volleyball all day long. The Eagles would start off the morning playing Big Rapids Crossroads. They would start out extremely strong winning 25-7, 25-5. They would then play their next pool play match against Fennville and would once again come out on top 25-10, 25-12. Their last pool play opponent would be Godwin Heights. More strong, consistent play would help bring them out on top once again 25-12, 25-6. This would earn them the number one seed in their pool.

BYRON CENTER, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO