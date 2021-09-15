(AUDIO) Meet Missouri’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

A music teacher who says he was called to be an educator is Missouri’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. James Young, a Musical Theatre, Vocal Music, and Guitar teacher at the Johnson-Wabash 6th Grade Center in the Ferguson-Florissant School District has been selected by a committee as the 53rd Missouri Teacher of the Year. He is the first award recipient from his district and is a 1995 Ferguson-Florissant School District graduate.