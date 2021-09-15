Spiritbox’s Mike Stringer on recording an album during the pandemic, his guitar style and heading back on tour
In March of 2020, Canadian metal band Spiritbox was raring to record. They had just gotten back from their first tour and were sitting on a pile of material. COVID-19 derailed that plan indefinitely. At one point, the band thought, “We might have to just do this record over Zoom.” Now, that material is an album titled Eternal Blue that will finally release Sept. 17. Completing the album took nearly a year and an excursion to the Californian desert.www.michigandaily.com
Comments / 0