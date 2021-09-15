Spiritbox’s Mike Stringer on recording an album during the pandemic, his guitar style and heading back on tour

From the opening salvo of “Paycheck To Paycheck”, it’s clear that Mike and The Moonpies have hit another gear with their latest album One To Grow On. Retaining the satin smoothness of their previous releases, the Texas outfit delivers sweet honky tonk desperation with “Hour On The Hour” while dipping a snipped toe into Southern Rock territory on the family odyssey of “Brother” and the ultimate defiance of “Burn Out”. The Moonpies excel at a hybrid sound that blends neotraditional with alt-country authenticity, and with cuts like “Growing Pains”, “Rainy Day”, and “Social Drinkers”, Mike Harmeier and company prove that while they are capable of commanding any stage in any venue anywhere, their natural habitat is the dance hall. Throughout One To Grow On, Mike and The Moonpies maintain a frenetic pace, flowing freely from the tap, and holding nothing back. It’s the kind of album that takes the bump out of any road, encouraging you to skip the shortcuts and simply enjoy the drive.

