Chinese property developer's debt struggle rattles investors

By JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
BEIJING — One of China’s biggest real estate developers is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt, prompting concern about a broader economic fallout and protests by buyers of unfinished apartments. Evergrande Group appears likely to be unable to repay all of the 572 billion yuan ($89...

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
38K+
Followers
37K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

