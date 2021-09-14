CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Penguin Is Getting Its Own HBO Series Based On Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN

By Kellvin Chavez
splashreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Variety HBO Max is developing a series about The Penguin that will be a spinoff of “The Batman” film. A deal has not yet been finalized with Colin Farrell for the spinoff, although he has been approached to play the notorious supervillain. The project is in its very early stages but sources tell Variety that Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the project. This series would depict the rise of The Penguin as a criminal underworld leader.

Gamespot

HBO Max's New Batman Podcast Series Launches September 18

HBO Max has announced that the upcoming podcast series Batman: The Audio Adventures will debut on that streaming service on September 18--also known as Batman Day. This is HBO Max's debut podcast, which likely means others are on the way. The 10-episode series features a voice that includes Jeffrey Wright...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Batman: Penguin Series Spinoff Has Gotham Fans Mad

This afternoon brought the surprise news that a second TV series spinoff from Matt Reeves' upcoming movie The Batman is on the way. In addition to the previously announced Gotham PD TV series, which will reportedly bring back Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and now another show is in the works that will focus on Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin. In the initial report from Variety it was revealed the series will follow "Penguin's rise to power in Gotham's criminal underworld." Hearing this news however had fans of the FOX TV series Gotham immediately up in arms though as their love for that show knows no bounds.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Batman' Spinoff Show About The Penguin in the Works

Another spinoff based on the upcoming The Batman movie starring Robert Pattison is in the works, this time focusing on Colin Farrell's version of the villainous Penguin. This series will be available on HBO Max, which will also be the home of a Gotham City police procedural set in the same world as The Batman. The new movie and its spinoffs are not related to the recent DC Comics movies featuring Ben Affleck as Batman.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Is Getting Another Spinoff Series At HBO Max

It’s been a long wait for the next chapter of Batman film history to unfold, but as things stand now, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is on track for a spring 2022 release, with Robert Pattinson donning the cape and cowl this time around. But The Batman isn’t simply the first entry in a proposed trilogy, as it was announced in summer 2020 that a spinoff series centered on this DC Comics continuity’s Gotham City Police Department is coming to HBO Max. Now word’s come in that the streaming service is preparing another series to spin off of The Batman, this one focusing on Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The Batman is reportedly getting a second HBO Max spin-off series

The Batman is getting another HBO Max spin-off series centered on The Penguin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per the publication's sources, Warner Bros. have begun to develop a TV show that will focus on the rise of Oswald Cobblepot – The Penguin's real name – within Gotham's criminal underworld.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

HBO Max is Developing a Penguin Spinoff From The Batman

HBO Max is Developing a Penguin Spinoff From The Batman. According to Colin Farrell, his take on Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin only appears in a handful of scenes in The Batman. However, he might be getting more screen time on HBO Max. Variety is reporting that the streaming service is currently developing a spinoff series for Farrell’s character.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

6 Other Batman Villains Who Deserve Their Own HBO Max Series

The news that the Penguin is getting his own HBO Max spin-off series courtesy of "The Batman" director Matt Reeves got me thinking ... what other Batman villains deserve their own TV shows? The Dark Knight's rogues' gallery is huge, but there are a handful of villains who have stood out above the rest. Sure, there are some deep-cut baddies who could be interesting for an episode or two, but who has the potential to deliver a full season or more? Some of these characters have been featured in Batman stories, but they deserve their own spotlight.
TV SERIES
Inverse

The Batman’s HBO Max spinoff could redeem its most maligned character

The Batman is spreading its wings. Matt Reeves’ gritty reboot of DC’s most enduring franchise will star Robert Pattinson as a Bruce Wayne just starting out as the Caped Crusader in a Gotham City soon to be marauded by his most dangerous enemies. Though that film isn’t hitting theaters until...
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Will Batman say present in the Batgirl movie by HBO Max?

There is little left for the production of Batgirl of his expected kickoff. A few days ago, the directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi they were doing pre-production work and the next November was even mentioned as the start date for the filming of the film that will take place, exclusively, on the streaming platform HBO Max. Little is known of the plot of this entry from the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Batman’s Matt Reeves Shares New Look At Robert Pattinson To Celebrate Batman Day

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 2022 is set to grace movie lovers with a number of high-profile films, and one that superhero fans are more than likely pumped for is The Batman. The first trailer for the film, which was released during last year’s DC FanDome, shows that director and co-writer Matt Reeves is aiming to deliver a version of the Dark Knight that fans haven’t seen before. Updates have unfortunately been few and far between since that trailer dropped, unfortunately. But like so many others, Reeves took some time to celebrate Batman Day this weekend and did so by dropping a new look at Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Matt Reeves Reportedly Wants To Keep The Batman Around 3 Hours Long

Zack Snyder holds the distinction of having directed the three longest comic book movies ever made thanks to his 242-minute HBO Max version of Justice League, the 215-minute Ultimate Cut of Watchmen and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s 183-minute Ultimate Edition. After that, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame...
MOVIES
