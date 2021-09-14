The Penguin Is Getting Its Own HBO Series Based On Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 2022 is set to grace movie lovers with a number of high-profile films, and one that superhero fans are more than likely pumped for is The Batman. The first trailer for the film, which was released during last year’s DC FanDome, shows that director and co-writer Matt Reeves is aiming to deliver a version of the Dark Knight that fans haven’t seen before. Updates have unfortunately been few and far between since that trailer dropped, unfortunately. But like so many others, Reeves took some time to celebrate Batman Day this weekend and did so by dropping a new look at Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO