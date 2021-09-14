The Penguin Is Getting Its Own HBO Series Based On Matt Reeves’ THE BATMAN
According to Variety HBO Max is developing a series about The Penguin that will be a spinoff of “The Batman” film. A deal has not yet been finalized with Colin Farrell for the spinoff, although he has been approached to play the notorious supervillain. The project is in its very early stages but sources tell Variety that Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the project. This series would depict the rise of The Penguin as a criminal underworld leader.splashreport.com
