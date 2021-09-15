CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizkif is taking a “long” Twitch hiatus after revealing he and Maya broke up

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo has announced he will be taking an extended break from Twitch streaming, after revealing he and long-time girlfriend and fellow stream-star Maya Higa had broken up after two years together. The streaming couple had been together for just over two years. Mizkif and Maya originally kept their...

Mizkif Announces Twitch Break

Twitch's Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo has announced that he will be taking a break from the streaming platform. In a Twitlonger post, Mizkif and Maya Higa revealed that they have broken up, and will both be taking a break from streaming, in order to "process and to take care of ourselves." The two streamers had been dating for more than two years, and often co-streamed together. At this time, it's unclear how long the two streamers will be taking time off, but it seems that the break-up was a mutual one, and there are no hard feelings between them.
The Real Reason Twitch Streamers Mizkif and Maya Called It Quits

Widely known among the Twitch community, Mizkif and Maya Higa seemed to be a match made in heaven. The two initially met online in 2019 and it wasn’t long until the would-be couple met face-to-face. Soon after, speculations of a romantic relationship surfaced and were ultimately confirmed by Miz and Maya later that year.
Hamlinz unveils details of Twitch return after 18-month hiatus

After being absent on Twitch for almost two years, Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin announced his emphatic return to the platform, and it’s happening soon. Here’s everything you need to know. Hamlinz once had a huge presence on the internet alongside his friend and fellow streamer Daequan ‘Daequan’ Loco. However, both of...
Netflix's Maya and the Three: Exclusive Clip and Release Date Reveal

Netflix has announced the release date for its upcoming animated series, Maya and the Three, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, October 22, 2021. IGN can exclusively reveal a clip featuring Zoe Saldaña's Maya, which you can watch in the video below, or at the top of the page. Here's how director, executive producer, and co-writer Jorge R. Gutiérrez describes the scene:
Twitch streamer PandaTV in ER after long subathon stream

PandaTV was in hour 13 of a Twitch subathon stream for charity when something felt off, landing him in the emergency room. He has now warned other streamers of the risks. PandaTV is a World of Warcraft streamer, known for defeating Ludwig’s streamathon record of 840 hours. On September 10, he was attempting a 24-hour stream for charity. The charity, RUOK, is a suicide prevention organization and Panda was out to help their cause.
