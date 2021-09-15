Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-14
As high pressure builds further to our southeast, winds will start to come out of the south overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and lower 50s before quickly warming back tomorrow. Many will feel temperatures in the 80s before another passing cold front drops temperatures closer to seasonal averages to end the week. Before the front passes, warm temperatures, low humidity levels, and strong winds will contribute to an elevated fire risk. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for tomorrow across our western counties. There will be a slight chance for rain showers Thursday behind the front, but a stronger signal for precipitation arrives early next week after a warm weekend with daytime highs back in the 70s and 80s.www.kxnet.com
