Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-14

By Dave Holder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs high pressure builds further to our southeast, winds will start to come out of the south overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and lower 50s before quickly warming back tomorrow. Many will feel temperatures in the 80s before another passing cold front drops temperatures closer to seasonal averages to end the week. Before the front passes, warm temperatures, low humidity levels, and strong winds will contribute to an elevated fire risk. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for tomorrow across our western counties. There will be a slight chance for rain showers Thursday behind the front, but a stronger signal for precipitation arrives early next week after a warm weekend with daytime highs back in the 70s and 80s.

WEAR

Fall cold front on the way to Northwest Florida

Autumn 2021 begins September 22nd, a Wednesday. It's fitting that our first fall cold front moves in this upcoming Wednesday. Will we need a jacket? Maybe. Let's talk numbers:. Rain chances and humid/warm weather will continue Monday - Wednesday across our area. We could see some strong thunderstorms Wednesday as the front rolls through during the morning and early afternoon. Something to watch. The north wind and drier air will rush in during the later hours on Wednesday, a fall chill will be on tap by Thursday morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s temperatures will drop to near seasonal values, but humidity will be on the rise. (Credit: CBS 2) Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will sweep past the area triggering gusty storms and a few downpours. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a Marginal Risk severe weather for far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties on Monday night. This is level one of five – the lowest – and the threat is damaging winds from a line of storms but can’t rule out a brief QLCS tornado embedded in the line. (Credit: CBS 2) This Marginal Risk it could be shifted farther east by Monday. It’s worth watching. The high for Monday is 80. (Credit: CBS 2) Much cooler fall-like air pours in behind this front for the start of fall on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday just 68, and Thursday 67.
CHICAGO, IL
Kingston (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kingston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingston: Monday, September 20: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, September 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Thursday, September
KINGSTON, TN
Up and down temperature trend continues

We had some showers move through the overnight on Sunday night into Monday morning, some of the showers were strong off toward the James River valley, but nothing that was severe. Behind those showers, we can expect mostly sunny conditions, save for a few lingering showers to the southwest on...
Gautier (MS) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gautier

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gautier: Monday, September 20: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, September 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during
GAUTIER, MS

