BENITA A. MARTINEZ

McALLEN - Benita "The Pie Lady" Martinez, 81, went to rest in the arms of her Lord in the early morning hours of September 3, 2021. Her zest for life will be remembered fondly long after her passing. Born in Mexico to Fidel Alvarado and Antonia Alvarado Moreno, Benita lived in her hometown of McAllen and was a cherished parishioner of St. John's Episcopal, where she selflessly volunteered at the food pantry. She was no stranger to a good song and dance, loved to play nail-biting card games of canasta, and enjoyed vacationing with family. Benita was most known in her community and throughout the Rio Grande Valley as "The Pie Lady," actively hand-delivering pastries from Aunt Lou's and Cory's Cakes bakeries for decades throughout the area.