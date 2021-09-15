GUADALUPE D. JIMENEZ
EDINBURG - Guadalupe D. Jimenez, 90, entered eternal rest Monday, August 30, 2021, at The Bridges in Edinburg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Jimenez Sr. Mrs. Jimenez is survived by five children, Rodolfo (Anna) Jimenez of Edinburg, Rolando Jimenez of San Antonio, Ramon (Marty) Jimenez Jr., Romeo Orlando (Linda) Jimenez, Dora (Enrique) Gonzalez, all of Edinburg; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Tiburcio Jr., Francisco, and Carlos De La Rosa of Edinburg, Roberto De La Rosa of Othello, WA, and Maria Aurora Rodriguez of Sunnyside, WA.www.anjournal.com
