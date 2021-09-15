City of McAllen Office of Communications wins at Annual Industry Awards Ceremony

TAMI Awards highlights best of municipal information communication work; Hidalgo County Public Affairs wins, as well. The Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO), a division of the Texas Municipal League (TML), announced the 2021 winners of its state-wide TAMI Awards Competition during a ceremony at the annual conference held in late August in Round Rock, Texas. The City of McAllen Office of Communications earned a total of four awards for various public relations, social media and video production work. Also a winner was Hidalgo County Public Affairs. A total of 435 entries, from 83 different municipalities in Texas, were submitted for the 38 categories in this year’s competition.