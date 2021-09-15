CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcallen, TX

City of McAllen Office of Communications wins at Annual Industry Awards Ceremony

anjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMI Awards highlights best of municipal information communication work; Hidalgo County Public Affairs wins, as well. The Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO), a division of the Texas Municipal League (TML), announced the 2021 winners of its state-wide TAMI Awards Competition during a ceremony at the annual conference held in late August in Round Rock, Texas. The City of McAllen Office of Communications earned a total of four awards for various public relations, social media and video production work. Also a winner was Hidalgo County Public Affairs. A total of 435 entries, from 83 different municipalities in Texas, were submitted for the 38 categories in this year’s competition.

www.anjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Arlington, TX
Mcallen, TX
Business
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Round Rock, TX
Business
City
Mcallen, TX
Round Rock, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Warren
Person
Richard Cortez
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy