CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

5 Ways of Training Your Writing Skills

easyreadernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriting seems like such an easy thing to do until your professor leaves behind an essay assignment and you can’t seem to get the words to flow. Writing, unlike talking, requires you to follow a specific format and ensure you don’t get carried away and go off topic. As a college student in freshman year, you should take advantage of all the time you have to familiarize yourself with essay writing. Mastering impressive writing skills ensures you have an easy time transitioning from junior college years to your final year of study. Also, save up some money now while you don’t have so many academic responsibilities to ensure that when you need professional intervention you can afford to buy term papers online.

easyreadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Free online courses to help you learn new skills and advance your career

Learning new skills, exploring new subjects, and tackling new material brings many rewards, including increased self-confidence, new career opportunities, and a sense of satisfaction. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, many adults took advantage of their newfound free time to learn something new. With traditional classrooms closed, more...
EDUCATION
TechRepublic

Programming languages: Get JavaScript training to build or tighten your developer skills

JavaScript skills are always in high demand, and the programming language is actually quite simple to learn. It's a great way to break into the well-paid tech industry. If you've always dreamed about working in the well-paid tech industry, but are intimidated by the thought of learning to code, then you'll be happy to learn that JavaScript is really quite easy to learn. And now you can train at your own pace, even if you are a complete novice, with the very affordable Comprehensive JavaScript Bundle.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
blcklst.com

On Writing

“One of the most important things that I teach them early on is that writing requires revision and that writing is a process. I teach undergrads and I think often undergrads don’t realize that. They think when you’re a writer, especially a creative writer, that you write something and it’s perfect and you hit send and it goes out to the world. They really don’t understand what a process it is and how there’s an entire group of people working together to revise your work, to refine your work, before it ever reaches an audience.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Chronicle of Higher Education

3 Ways to Train Leaders and Why Your Campus Should

Are good leaders born or made? Is it nature or nurture? That’s a particularly important question for higher education, given that most campus administrators are promoted from within and take office with little or no leadership training or experience. Some people do seem to be born with innate abilities or...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Writing Skills#Newspapers
hometownsource.com

Write your own memoir with guided autobiography class

The senior center is offering a Guided Autobiography Class where you will learn to write your memoir two pages at a time. You can build your life’s story through 2-page writing assignments that explore rich life themes to prompt memories and reflection. The collaborative workshop setting of this eight-week course strengthens your writing and helps you find new meaning in significant life events. The classes will be held on eight consecutive Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon starting October 1. The cost is $75, payable to the instructor, Bill Marsella. Please sign up by September 24. You can call me at 763-295-2000 if you have questions. Don’t miss this chance to pass your story on to your loved ones.
ELK RIVER, MN
finchannel.com

Must-Have Skills of Your Next Data Entry Specialist

The role of a data entry specialist needs plenty of consideration. While the premise of the role can seem a little one dimensional, as the data within our businesses begins to grow at an exponential rate, this data must be processed and archived accurately by a well-trained and conscientious team of data entry experts.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
gitconnected.com

Write your tools: simple JIRA automation

I had a thought recently that writing tools by yourself is a refreshing experience, it allows you to go outside your day-to-day work, and at the same time, it helps you to learn new things. This learning process can be really exciting, sometimes close to frustration, sometimes close to euphoria. It’s not only about you. You can help others in your organization too.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techgig.com

5 Tips to boost your coding skills

The easiest way to improve your programming skills is to deep dive into it and see where it takes you. The more you practice, the more mistakes you will make, and eventually, you will gain more knowledge. To become a top programmer, it is essential to focus on the key aspects as well such as aiming for improvement. This can be done only with the right knowledge and tips.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
collegecandy.com

How To Improve Your Poker Skills?

Whenever the term “card games” pop up anywhere, people instantly think of the fantastic game, Poker. Even those who have never played it must have heard about this popular game. While some players are actively involved and bet money on it, ample people also indulge in Poker for having a casual time. It does not matter if you are on the profiting side or the pleasuring side; everybody must know some workable tips that they can use reliably. Winning is the ultimate goal in both cases, and this is how it should be when it comes to a stimulating game like poker.
GAMBLING
Thrive Global

Merav Yuravlivker of Data Society: “Building this type of portfolio will bring visibility to the work that you’re doing and it’s a fun way to develop your skills”

As you’re building up your skills, find ways to apply them to projects and document the process. Building this type of portfolio will bring visibility to the work that you’re doing and it’s a fun way to develop your skills. As part of our series about the women leading the...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ScienceAlert

New Study Explains Why Human Languages Share a Lot of The Same Grammar

There are around 7,000 human languages that we know of worldwide, and while they're all unique, they're also more similar than you might have realized – particularly when it comes to the grammar, or the way that sentences can be formed and used. That might be because of certain genetic tendencies, scientists have theorized, or perhaps it's down to the cognitive capacities that all human beings share, like the passage of time that enables us to develop past and future tenses. A new study proposes a different reason behind this shared grammar: the way that we talk about language itself. "We propose that...
SCIENCE
VentureBeat

For under $20 you can bring your leadership skills to the next level

It’s an often-asked question—are leaders born or are they made? While there is no doubt that some people are naturally gifted with qualities that could be deemed “leadership material,” how or if those traits or talents are nurtured over the years play an important role in determining whether that person will be someone that others look up to. Whether or not this is the case, if one is thinking of becoming a leader, a manager, or even a better team player, be it in the corporate world, or in your own personal endeavors, brushing up on both your hard and soft skills can only be beneficial.
ECONOMY
Yoga Journal

Five Essential Energetic Skills to Tune Into Your Needs and Release Unwanted Negativity

Ritu Kaushal is the author of the book The Empath’s Journey which TEDx speaker Andy Mort calls “a fascinating insight into the life of a highly sensitive person.” Ritu is a Silver Medal awardee of the Rex Karamveer Chakra Awards co-presented by the United Nations in India and given to people creating social impact through their work. She blogs about sensitivity on her website Walking Through Transitions. Ritu lives in the San Francisco Bay area with her husband.
YOGA
marketresearchtelecast.com

What are the skills that you should include in your resume?

According to Equicons Consultores, soft skills allow us to maintain emotional balance and they help us to become true leaders in times of crisis or in times of uncertainty, such as those we are currently experiencing. For that reason, it is very important to highlight them on our resume. According...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
gitconnected.com

Write your tools: automate PDF workflow with python

In this story, we will tackle the following problem: generating a massive amount of PDF files with the same structure, but with different data for each. Of course, we will be using python to achieve that. Python packages. You should install the libraries mentioned above into your python environment. You...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
johnmarshall.edu

AABS Right Way Writing: Grammar Help

Written by: Scot Goins, Assistant Dean of Academic Achievement and Bar Success. Grammar. The word itself is often enough to trigger anxiety, and depending on your background and experience, you may have various concerns you want to address, but you may not be sure where to go to address those concerns.
ATLANTA, GA
jccchicago.org

Grandparents, Please Write Your Stories!

My granddaughter Jessica was the one who inspired me to write my stories. “What was life like when you were a boy, Grandpa Jerry?” she started asking me last year. “What were some favorite games you played with your friends? What did you spend your allowance on? What were your parents and grandparents like?”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
theodysseyonline.com

​11 Tips to Enhance Your Essay Writing

Your essay writing style is a crucial part of university life, no matter how long it takes to write a 2000-word essay. Or if you are starting a 16,000 word dissertation. Writing essays can be difficult and frustrating. The following tips from will help you keep on track. Read, read and read. Although it may seem obvious, thorough research on your topic can make all the difference. The person who marks your essay will be able to tell if you have misunderstood or missed a key theorist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy