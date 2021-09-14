5 Ways of Training Your Writing Skills

It’s an often-asked question—are leaders born or are they made? While there is no doubt that some people are naturally gifted with qualities that could be deemed “leadership material,” how or if those traits or talents are nurtured over the years play an important role in determining whether that person will be someone that others look up to. Whether or not this is the case, if one is thinking of becoming a leader, a manager, or even a better team player, be it in the corporate world, or in your own personal endeavors, brushing up on both your hard and soft skills can only be beneficial.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO