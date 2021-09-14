HEA COOKBOOKS STILL AVAILABLE

(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney is reporting 56 new positive COVID-19 cases since this past Monday, now with 176 active cases involving Richland County residents with all of the individuals in home isolation. Sadly, one Richland County resident in their 60s lost their life. The latest Richland County statistics show 2,606 total cases, 63 deaths, now 216 people are quarantined due to contact and 9 people are hospitalized. There have now been 38,645 COVID-19 tests conducted in Richland County with 36,039 negative results. The TB&H Office in Olney is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Call for an appointment at 392-6241 or go online for more details at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org.
