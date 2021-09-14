HEA COOKBOOKS STILL AVAILABLE

Have you ever seen a sunken house like this? I've seen a few in my travels, but none that look as nice as this one. This "sunken home" is located in the self-proclaimed "world's pheasant capital", Doland, South Dakota. At only 864 square feet, you would feel cozy in this home. It does manage to squeeze two bedrooms and a bathroom into the small space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and is surprisingly large for a home of this size. The home also features a full-sized washer and dryer.

DOLAND, SD ・ 6 DAYS AGO