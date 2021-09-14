CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDITIONS COMING UP THIS MONTH FOR THE NEXT OCC PRODUCTION

By Mark Weiler
Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The Olney Central College Theater will hold auditions for it’s next production “Curious George and the Golden Meatball” coming up the the last week of September. That’s Monday and Tuesday, the 27th and 28th, at 7:00 each night, in the Dr. John D. Stull Performing Arts Center. Call backs, if necessary, will Thursday night, September 30th, also at 7:00. Roles are available for high school freshmen through adults. Dialogue cuts, better known as sides, are available online, at iecc.edu/occtheater for the prepared readings. Adult and high school actors should also be prepared to sing 60 seconds from any song with sheet music for the accompanist. There will also be a basic dance routine that is available on the OCC Theater website. Rehearsals will begin October 7th with the three performances set for November 19th through 21st.

