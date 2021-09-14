CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OLNEY CITY COUNCIL MEETING

By Mark Weiler
Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : accepted the $292,819 bid from Kiefer Brothers Construction from Mt. Carmel for the Silver Street Reconstruction Project : agreed to hire Volkert Inc. of Collinsville for $10,500 to provide right-of-way acquisition services to the City : accepted the $6,400 bid from Steve Hemrich to demolish and clean up the property at 103 East Lafayette Street : rejected bids for the Olney City Park Restroom Facility Project, noting the bids were all above the budgeted amount : agreed to sell a motorcycle confiscated by the Olney Police Department online at GovDeals.com : approved a couple of raffle licenses : and after a closed session to discuss real property and personnel, agreed to establish hourly wages for part-time Firefighters and for paid-on-call Firefighters with working shifts : the Olney City Council’s next regular meeting is on Monday night, September 27th.

