Mills College Board Approves Acquisition by Northeastern

OAKLAND (KPIX) — On Tuesday, Mills College in Oakland voted to merge with Northeastern University and will now officially be known as Mills College at Northeastern University. School leaders say it was necessary for financial reasons, but some alumni think it means the end of the college’s historic mission. For most of its 169 years, Mills College has been a college for women only. But Mills President Beth Hillman said excluding half the population hasn’t been a successful business model of late. “Student haven’t sought to study at Mills in the numbers that would enable us to continue that same formulation that we...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO