ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/14/21)

(SPRINGFIELD) A measure changing the state’s energy policies for the next quarter of a century is headed to Governor JB Pritzker, who says he will sign it into law. During a special session for the Illinois Senate yesterday, lawmakers approved the State House version of a bill that was approved last week, that will give nearly $700 million in ratepayer subsidies to Exelon to create renewable energy jobs and programs. While all of the coal-fired power plants in Illinois will now be closed by the year 2045, two nuclear plants were saved from closure. With just one vote over the minimum necessary, the 37 to 17 tally in the chamber controlled by Democrats came on the same day energy company Exelon had threatened to begin shutting down its nuclear power generating station in Byron with the Dresden generating site in Morris to follow later this fall. With most all downstate Senators voting against the bill, they say there’s no plan to replace the capacity lost when the coal-fired power plants are shut down, forcing Illinois to then import its energy.