CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/14/21)

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD) A measure changing the state’s energy policies for the next quarter of a century is headed to Governor JB Pritzker, who says he will sign it into law. During a special session for the Illinois Senate yesterday, lawmakers approved the State House version of a bill that was approved last week, that will give nearly $700 million in ratepayer subsidies to Exelon to create renewable energy jobs and programs. While all of the coal-fired power plants in Illinois will now be closed by the year 2045, two nuclear plants were saved from closure. With just one vote over the minimum necessary, the 37 to 17 tally in the chamber controlled by Democrats came on the same day energy company Exelon had threatened to begin shutting down its nuclear power generating station in Byron with the Dresden generating site in Morris to follow later this fall. With most all downstate Senators voting against the bill, they say there’s no plan to replace the capacity lost when the coal-fired power plants are shut down, forcing Illinois to then import its energy.

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
The Associated Press

US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call

PARIS (AP) — The most significant rift in decades between the United States and France seemed on the mend Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden got on the phone Wednesday to smooth things over. In a half-hour call that the White House described as “friendly,” the...
POTUS
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy