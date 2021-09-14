CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

By Mark Weiler
Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 6.5 days suitable for field work on average last week. The statewide average temperature was 70.3 degrees last week, nearly a full degree (0.6) above normal. Illinois’ precipitation averaged 0.24 inches last week, 0.45 inches below normal. As of Sunday, the state’s corn crop was 93 percent in the dent stage, 51 percent mature, and 1 percent harvested. The soybeans turning color reached 63 percent and those dropping leaves were at 33 percent. The statewide corn and soybean crop conditions are 62 and 61 percent good to excellent. Farmers in our downstate area report much the same with the harvest underway. All farmers and ag-related workers should remember “safety first” out there during the 2021 fall harvest in southeastern and south central Illinois.

