Josephine Ann Miofsky passed away at Gateway Regional Medical Center at 3:05 pm on September 12, 2021, at the age of 99 years and 120 days old. She was born Josephine Ponce on May 15, 1922, in Venice Illinois, the second daughter of Joseph Ponce, 27, and Nicoletta (Lena) Shambro, 19.

VENICE, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO