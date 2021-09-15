Marjorie Ruggles
Graveside funeral services for Marjorie Lee Ruggles were held Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Rose Valley Cemetery. The Rev. Byoung C. Lee officiated. Casket bearers were Lee Bland, Alan Kaufman, Sid Newby, Dan Ruggles, Stanton Ruggles, Steve Ruggles, C.J. Santiago and Ruben Santiago. Honorary casket bearers were Kody Andes, Linn Andes, Shannon Bland, Luann Davis, Angela Handke, Jeff Handke, Susan Kaufman, Ed King, Sharon King, Emily Ruggles, Veva Ruggles, Emily Santiago, Mike Todd and Sonja Todd.www.ctnewsonline.com
