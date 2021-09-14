CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sends a message at the Met Gala: ‘Tax the rich’

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made more than just a fashion statement at the 2021 Met Gala. The Democrat from New York attended the event Monday night wearing a white tuxedo-inspired gown from Brother Vellies. The off-the-shoulder look also featured a red spray-painted message on the back: Tax the rich. “We really...

