Sheldon, MO

Season champions crowned at Nevada Speedway

By Hank Layton
Nevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nevada Speedway waved its checkered flag for the 2021 points season on Saturday, with six drivers claiming victory as track champions. Scott Mohlfeld wrapped up his perfect season in Outlaw 4-Cylinders with another win, his 13th on the year, earning him an unbeatable 1,300 points for the season. Sheldon’s Mike Baxter came in second in both the final race and the standings with 1,177 points. Rocky Stone finished third in the race and fourth overall (542 points). Brandon Stone was fourth, and Tim Stone came in fifth (in the race and overall). Coby Burchett of Liberal ended up in third place in the class standings with 744 points.

