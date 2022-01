It’s easy to see why Democrats are upset with Joe Manchin for playing hard ball and refusing to vote on something they believe is needed to make things better for most Americans. My question would also be, why is there not even one Republican who would say, “I’m going to vote yes on this bill because I know that even though I don’t agree with every detail, there are many things that I like and this country needs.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO