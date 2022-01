Jim Geraghty of National Review Online notes a recent discovery from one of the nations’ leading mainstream media outlets. The New York Times informs its readers that, “Biden ‘Over-Promised and Under-Delivered’ on Climate.” Yes, he tends to do that about a lot of things. Even by the standard of big-talking and naïve elected officials, Biden tends to promise wildly ambitious, difficult-to-achieve goals — “I’m going to shut down the virus,” “I promise you, if I’m elected president, we’re going to cure cancer” — and then he usually either forgets about them or blames someone else for why he couldn’t keep his promise.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO