Thomas Bernett

MAHOMET — Thomas A. "Mutt" Bernett, 67, died at home Monday (Sept. 13, 2021). He was born on June 16, 1954, at Larson Air Force Base, Wash., to Jack and Patricia (Jacobs) Bernett. Tom graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School in 1972, where he was an outstanding baseball and basketball player. Tom played softball locally for 25 years with both Lu & Denny’s and English Brothers teams. Tom and his English Brothers teammates will be inducted into the ASA Illinois Softball Hall of Fame later this year. He worked at Clifford-Jacobs Forging Co. and then later worked at the UI for 18 years.