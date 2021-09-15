DHR's Level I Trauma Designation is a Milestone

The designation of Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) in Edinburg as the first Level 1 trauma facility in the Rio Grande Valley is a historic and momentous occasion. This designation is a true testament of the leadership of the DHR Board of Directors, hospital administrators, physicians, and staff. Achieving this designation takes years of building the infrastructure needed such as facilities and personnel and requires a significant financial commitment. The vision, dedication, and commitment of DHR is to be commended. Our Valley delegation worked with DHR to ensure the State of Texas did its part in providing the support and a portion of the funding needed to help make this vision a reality.