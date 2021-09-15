CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Sept. 15

By NANCY BLACK
videtteonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Birthday (09/15/21) Grow in health, fitness and vitality this year. Build skills, strength and endurance with steady practices. Enjoy rising summer professional status before a shift rearranges autumn educational or travel priorities. Domestic improvements prepare for winter family fun, before your springtime exploration widens. Follow your heartbeat. To get...

www.videtteonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 19 to September 25

Though Starbucks has been celebrating Pumpkin Spice season since August, this week is the actual Fall Equinox, as Libra season arrives on the 22nd. But first, we have a gorgeous full moon in Pisces on the 20th, which is here to let us soften our focus and stop taking ourselves (and our plans) so seriously. We can only control so much before we have to just let go and see what happens.
LIFESTYLE
Willits News

Horoscopes Sept. 17, 2021: Kyle Chandler, live, learn and go about your business

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Patrick Mahomes, 26; Danielle Brooks, 32; Doug E. Fresh, 55; Kyle Chandler, 56. Happy Birthday: Live, learn and go about your business. Hesitation will stand between you and victory. Build confidence, gain respect and act. Size up and seize the moment, and you will not disappoint or be disappointed. Look at life as a chance to discover and grow mentally and emotionally. Choose to stop dreaming and start doing, and embrace the future with optimism. Your numbers are 3, 10, 22, 27, 31, 38, 42.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Your Fall 2021 Horoscope Is Here

The Astro Poets break down what to expect this autumn, aka the time of the soul, based on your zodiac sign. With the end of Summer Fridays and the start of Fashion Week and back to school, it may already feel like fall is already upon us, but it's technically still around the corner. This year's autumnal equinox happens at precisely 3:20 pm on Wednesday, September 22, marking the beginning of fall.
LIFESTYLE
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

LEO (July 23 to August 22) Romance comes to unattached Leos and Leonas who have been waiting for Cupid to target them for far too long. Domestic purr-fection is also enhanced for paired Felines. VIRGO (August 23 to September 22) You need to take a much-needed break from that demanding...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Polish#Capricorn
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: A new moon brings some new beginnings

This week we have an amazing new moon in Virgo on Monday, Sept. 6 and much to do about Neptune in Pisces. Thursday, Sept. 2: While a strong moon in Cancer is in perfect harmony with Neptune in Pisces, a finicky Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune, the planet of imagination and good fortune. It is important to pay special attention to matters having to do with health and work today. It was Sept. 2, 1666, that a fire broke out at a bakeshop in London, England. Within days, it had consumed 80 per cent of the city and would forever be known as The Great Fire of London.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 9/16/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): It's time to step up to the plate and take on a leadership role. You may not think you're ready but you are. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You should know by now that you carry the secret to your success buried deep within. The key is in recognizing it.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

September 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for September 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Sun, The Hierophant, Four of Coins) The Sun and The Hierophant combine to nudge you towards joining in with something bigger than yourself, a cause or campaign or spiritual path that inspires you. True and lasting joy and prosperity is to be found in the role you could play there, serving a ~greater good~. You can be a fantastic team player when you’re aligned on a bigger goal. The Four of Coins reveals this new pursuit will get you out of a rut you feel you’ve fallen into. It will reinvigorate your lifestyle. Go join in!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gossip
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Sept. 17, 2021: Libra, investigate new tactics; Sagittarius, enjoy the journey

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Bobby Lee was born in San Diego, Calif., on this day in 1971. This birthday star has portrayed Jin Jeong on TV’s “Magnum P.I.” since 2019 and was a cast member of “MADtv.” He also played Arthur on “Splitting Up Together,” and he has appeared on episodes of “Fast Foodies,” “Dream Corp LLC” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Lee’s film work includes roles in “How It Ends,” “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” and “Pineapple Express.”
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Sept. 19, 2021: Jimmy Fallon, assess your life

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kevin Zegers, 37; Jimmy Fallon, 47; Sanaa Lathan, 50; Trisha Yearwood, 57. Happy Birthday: Assess your life. Develop a plan to improve your mind, body and soul. The decisions you make will encourage you to follow your heart and achieve personal and spiritual growth. It’s time to put yourself first and to take responsibility for your happiness. Let go of the past, live in the moment and pursue a brighter future. Your numbers are 9, 15, 22, 31, 33, 38, 49.
CELEBRITIES
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Sept. 19, 2021: Leo, go with your first instinct; Virgo, actions will speak louder than words

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Katrina Bowden was born in Wyckoff, N.J., on this day in 1988. This birthday star has portrayed Flo Logan on the soap “The Bold and the Beautiful” since 2019. She also played Cerie on “30 Rock” from 2006 to 2013 and has appeared on episodes of “I Am the Night,” “Dirty John” and “Public Morals.” Bowden’s film work includes “Great White” and “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil.”
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Anchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the week of September 16

ARIES (March 21-April 19): “Books are mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you," wrote author Carlos Zafòn Ruiz. Let's take that a step further: "Other people are mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you." And even further. "The whole world is a mirror: You only see in it what you already have inside you." Have fun playing with these meditations, Aries. The coming weeks will be a fertile time to explore how thoroughly your experiences reflect the activity transpiring in your own brain.
LIFESTYLE
thestatetimes.com

Your Horoscope Forecast

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19): Hard work pays off! You’re on the right track. While there may be some obstacles thrown your way, keep your head up and remember your end goal. You will receive good news regarding money, or maybe a new career opportunity on the 22nd. Taurus (Apr. 20-May...
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning September 3, 2021. “I often wonder who I am and where is my country and where do I belong and why was I ever born at all,” wrote Virgo author Jean Rhys (1890–1979). I don’t think you will be agitated by those questions during the next eight weeks, Virgo. In fact, I suspect you will feel as secure in your identity as you have in a long time. You will enjoy prolonged clarity about your role in the world, the nature of your desires, and how you should plan your life for the next two years. If for some inexplicable reason you’re not already enjoying these developments, stop what you’re doing and meditate on the probability that I am telling you the bold truth.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

What Gemini Should Expect For September 2021 (Horoscope)

September has arrived, and with that, a whirlwind of excitement and intensity in the astrological realm. Virgo season is now in full swing—the Sun and Mars in this sign at the start of the month have everyone in a productive, focused mindset, ready to finish strong. With Venus at home in Libra, one of the signs of its rulership, our relationships may be taking a front seat. There is a desire to connect and understand our partner better, which requires us to clear the air and set things straight under the watchful eye of Virgo energy. Later on, when Venus moves into Scorpio, we may feel the distinct need to bond intensely and draw closer to our significant others than ever before—or to seek one out if currently single. Towards the very end of the month, Mercury will go into retrograde in the sign of Libra—which means some potential miscommunication and frustration, but don’t stress too much yet!
LIFESTYLE
powerofpositivity.com

What Does Your September 2021 Horoscope Reveal According to Your Zodiac Sign?

September 2021 is a month of action and positive change. With trines from the Sun to Uranus and Mars to Pluto moving forward and taking charge should not be challenging the first two weeks of the month. By the 27th, Mercury goes retrograde in Libra, and you won’t have a choice on what you accomplish. The emphasis will be on the past. Saturn has been square Uranus since December 18, 2020, and it is changing the structure of our lives forever.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

September’s Full Moon Will Leave A Mark On Each Zodiac Sign

A full moon is more than a beautiful and mystical moment in the night sky. It’s also a harbinger of change. In astrology, the full moon is symbolic of culmination, revelation, and reward. This is the phase of the lunar cycle in which the sun — ruler of your conscious self — forms a direct opposition with the moon — ruler of your subconscious self — causing secrets to spill and deeper truths to unravel. As the moon and the sun sit at two different ends of the sky, they inform each other and challenge each other. This cosmic battle encourages you to embrace growth, and inevitably, change. The September 2021 full moon in Pisces is no different, as it will affect each zodiac sign in its own unique way.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

The Best Way to De-Stress, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Should you go blow off some steam or cuddle up with a good book? Here's what calms each zodiac sign. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Sept. 15, 2021: Leo, know who to ask for help; Scorpio, you might be wrong

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Ben Schwartz was born in Bronx, N.Y., on this day in 1981. This birthday star portrayed Clyde Oberholt on “House of Lies” and Jean-Ralphio on “Parks and Recreation.” He’s also appeared on episodes of “Staged,” “Modern Family” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” On the big screen, Schwartz’s film work includes voicing the title role in “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and he has also appeared in “Standing Up, Falling Down” and “Blue Iguana.”
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy