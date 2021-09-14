Impact’s “Hot Brand” American Whiskies Making Rapid Gains In 2021
While the American whiskey boom has been a phenomenon for many years running, it shows little sign of slowing down. Earlier this year, Impact awarded a total of 14 American whiskey labels as “Hot Brands” for their 2020 performances. Those same 14 labels are largely continuing on their strong upward trajectories so far in 2021, with all but five of them increasing volume by double-digits in control states in the year-to-date through July.www.shankennewsdaily.com
