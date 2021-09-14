Impact’s “Hot Brand” American Whiskies Making Rapid Gains In 2021

Scotch whisky is one of the finest spirits you can have in your liquor cabinet. With a centuries-old history, there’s a high level of craftsmanship and expertise in every bottle of liquid gold. Similar to drinks like Champagne or Bourbon, it’s subject to a list of stringent guidelines and rules that set it apart. Despite this, there’s a vast range of styles and flavors on offer from the different regions and distilleries. Opt for an intensely smoky peated dram from Islay, a lighter grassy style from the Lowlands, or the sweeter fruity drops from Speyside. Whether you drink it neat, on the rocks, or mixed in your favorite cocktail, a bottle from these best Scotch whisky brands is a must-have.

DRINKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO