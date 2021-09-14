CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Absolut Unveils New Packaging In Biggest Refresh In Decades

shankennewsdaily.com
 7 days ago

Pernod Ricard has given Absolut vodka a new look aimed at underscoring the brand’s provenance, authenticity, and craftsmanship credentials. Billed as the biggest update to the brand since 1979, the makeover calls out Absolut’s “One Source” philosophy, reinforcing the fact that every bottle is produced and distilled in and around Åhus, Sweden, enhances the legibility of the bottle’s script, invites consumers to visit its brand home at the original distillery, and embosses the glass with “Country of Sweden” to further emphasize its heritage.

www.shankennewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
shankennewsdaily.com

Impact Databank: “Better For You” Wines Projected To Approach 3 Million Cases This Year

A few years back, some of the initial players in the low-calorie wine category drew their inspiration from hard seltzers White Claw and Truly, which were already becoming giants in the beverage alcohol industry. But just as the hard seltzer craze appears to be decelerating, vintners continue to capitalize on the fast-rising “better for you” wine segment, as American drinkers increasingly opt for health- and wellness-oriented products. These new wines boast fewer calories, fewer carbohydrates, and lower alcohol—and most of the brands have zero residual sugar. But marketers also get more bang for their buck, as these healthier alternatives generally sell for above-premium prices at retail.
DRINKS
shankennewsdaily.com

Pernod Ricard Boosts E-Commerce Business, Agreeing To Acquire U.K. Retailer The Whisky Exchange

Pernod Ricard has agreed to acquire U.K. retailer The Whisky Exchange in a move that will bolster its e-commerce business. Financials weren’t disclosed. Founded by Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh in 1999, The Whisky Exchange carries over 10,000 products and is known for its online shop as well as three brick-and-mortar locations in London at Covent Garden, Great Portland Street, and London Bridge.
BUSINESS
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Scottish indie brewer Innis & Gunn release refreshed packaging and new strategic plan for U.S. market

Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn, one of the largest independent, international beer businesses in the U.K., has unveiled plans to drive growth in the U.S. market through new packaging and increased brand and marketing investment. First launched in the U.S. in 2005, the Originals range, which includes The Original and Caribbean Rum Cask, has become a popular choice with beer drinkers.
DRINKS
shankennewsdaily.com

Supply Shortages Hit Key Spirits Brands, As Pennsylvania Begins Rationing Certain Labels

A combination of strong consumer demand and supply chain disruptions since the onset of the pandemic has left Pennsylvania and other large U.S. spirits markets short of supply on some key brands recently. Late last week, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB)—with annual sales of more than $2.5 billion—enacted a purchasing limit of two bottles each of 42 specific labels, including certain expressions of Hennessy, Jack Daniel’s, Don Julio, Patrón, Buffalo Trace, Russell’s Reserve, and Elijah Craig, as well as Champagnes Dom Perignon, Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absolut Vodka#Distillery#Wine#Impact Databank#Shanken News Daily#Email Newsletter
martechseries.com

Lingo Unveils Subsidiary Brand Refresh

Lingo Communications (“Lingo”), a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced the refresh of the core brand elements of their two sub-brands – Impact Telecom (Impact) and Tempo Wireless (Tempo). Marketing Technology News: Lingo Announces Record Partner Channel Sales in 2020 and Expansion of Distribution Agreements. The Impact (Carrier/CPaaS)...
BUSINESS
shankennewsdaily.com

Whisky Advocate: Glenmorangie Unveils New Experimental Distillery, The Lighthouse

In the world of single malt Scotch, Dr. Bill Lumsden is a fearless explorer. With curiosity as his compass, the head of distilling and whisky creation at The Glenmorangie Distillery Co. has created a range of wine cask finishes, harnessed mocha flavors with Glenmorangie Signet, cultivated wild yeast for Allta, and used grain from the property’s own barley fields for its Cadboll Estate expression.
DRINKS
kamcity.com

Mash Direct Unveils Eco-Scored Packaging

Mash Direct, the ‘field-to-fork’ vegetable accompaniments brand, has partnered with non-profit organisation Foundation Earth to launch a new line of ecological packaging that is designed to help consumers make more sustainable choices whilst shopping. The packaging displays a traffic light system of how ecologically sustainable the product is and gives...
ENVIRONMENT
shankennewsdaily.com

Interview: Bruce Hunter, Managing Director, Shaw-Ross International

Florida-based Shaw-Ross International is credited with largely sparking the Provence rosé trend in the U.S. through its long-term partnership with Sacha Lichine of Chateau d’Esclans and Whispering Angel rosé. In late 2019, Moët Hennessy acquired a majority stake in d’Esclans, and subsequently added it to its U.S. portfolio. Earlier this year, Shaw-Ross teamed up with Lichine again to launch The Pale ($17), a new Provence rosé, taking renewed aim at one of the wine market’s strongest categories. SND senior editor Shane English recently caught up with Bruce Hunter, managing director of Shaw-Ross, for an update on the rollout of The Pale as well as progress across the portfolio, which is expected to approach 2 million cases this year, also including brands like Gekkeikan sake and Frescobaldi.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
agrinews-pubs.com

GSI unveils refreshed brand identity and website

ASSUMPTION, Ill. — GSI, a manufacturer of grain storage, monitoring, conditioning and material handling, unveiled an updated brand identity and website. The changes reflect the brand’s commitment to helping make customers’ jobs easier and the work they do more profitable. The refreshed identity includes a modernized logo that evolved from...
INDUSTRY
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
MARKETS
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
Robb Report

There Is Only One TVR T440R Sports Car in the World, and It Is Now up for Sale

TVR may have hoped that the T440R sports car would change the future of automotive design, but the company went out of business before that could happen. Despite this unfortunate bit of timing, the British marque managed to build one example of the beautiful, futuristic sports car before going under. And now the one-of-a-kind coupé could be yours, via UK rare car dealer Auto Lounge. The 2003 T440R was a homologated road car based on the British marque’s T400R race car which raced at Spa, Sebring and Le Mans in 2003, reports CarBuzz. The company built four cars in order to meet...
BUYING CARS
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Expands Carbon-Zero Tencel Fibers to Refibra

As Lenzing celebrates the first anniversary of the launch of carbon-zero Tencel branded fibers, the company is expanding these sustainable inputs to Refibra technology to address the growing industry demand around circular fashion and carbon neutrality. The first carbon-zero Tencel branded lyocell and modal fibers, which launched last year, have continued to gain momentum among industry partners, including fashion brands and mills. The carbon zero Tencel-branded lyocell and modal fibers are produced using renewable energy, which contributes to lower carbon emissions and energy consumption across the supply chain, according to Lenzing. This means the emissions associated with the fibers’ production, manufacturing...
ENVIRONMENT
aithority.com

Winning the Analytics Battle in a New Decade of MarTech

Analytics in digital has turned the business of marketing on its head. Earlier, it was difficult for a marketer to tie a conversion directly to an effort, whether TV, print, OOH, or otherwise. The emergence of digital made it possible to establish such ties, with click-through advertising as an example. However, the continued explosion of digital touchpoints and infinite consumer journeys has brought us full circle, resurfacing the attribution challenge of the past in a more mature digital age.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

7 Limited Edition Whiskey Releases We Can’t Wait to Sip This Fall

Fall is a banner time for new whiskey releases, from familiar limited-edition annual series to unexpected special one-offs. Distilleries and brands know that many of us turn to brown spirits as the weather gets colder, although you can certainly enjoy bourbon, rye, scotch or any other type of whiskey all summer long. We’ve put together a list of seven hotly anticipated new whiskeys to look out for over the coming months that run the gamut from barrel-proof bourbon to a nearly three-decade-old single malt. Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon fans might be clamoring to find out about the 2021 Buffalo Trace...
DRINKS
Sourcing Journal

These ‘Shark Tank’ Alums Just Raised $50 Million After 1,000% Sales Growth Last Year

In the years since appearing on “Shark Tank” in 2019, Jiake Liu and Terry Lin—the owners of outdoor furnishings company Outer—have found no shortage of investors who believe in their model of selling furniture in customer backyards rather than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. The company just announced the closing of a $50 million Series B investment round, with Kathy Xu of Capital Today, along with Tribe Capital, C Ventures, and Upfront Ventures, leading the new investment. “Consumers are now acutely aware of the importance of outdoor living, and Outer’s rocket ship growth is a testament to the thoughtful design behind every product,” Xu...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy