Absolut Unveils New Packaging In Biggest Refresh In Decades

Florida-based Shaw-Ross International is credited with largely sparking the Provence rosé trend in the U.S. through its long-term partnership with Sacha Lichine of Chateau d’Esclans and Whispering Angel rosé. In late 2019, Moët Hennessy acquired a majority stake in d’Esclans, and subsequently added it to its U.S. portfolio. Earlier this year, Shaw-Ross teamed up with Lichine again to launch The Pale ($17), a new Provence rosé, taking renewed aim at one of the wine market’s strongest categories. SND senior editor Shane English recently caught up with Bruce Hunter, managing director of Shaw-Ross, for an update on the rollout of The Pale as well as progress across the portfolio, which is expected to approach 2 million cases this year, also including brands like Gekkeikan sake and Frescobaldi.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO