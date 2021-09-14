Absolut Unveils New Packaging In Biggest Refresh In Decades
Pernod Ricard has given Absolut vodka a new look aimed at underscoring the brand’s provenance, authenticity, and craftsmanship credentials. Billed as the biggest update to the brand since 1979, the makeover calls out Absolut’s “One Source” philosophy, reinforcing the fact that every bottle is produced and distilled in and around Åhus, Sweden, enhances the legibility of the bottle’s script, invites consumers to visit its brand home at the original distillery, and embosses the glass with “Country of Sweden” to further emphasize its heritage.www.shankennewsdaily.com
