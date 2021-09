Nothing has been given to Damone Clark. His starting role, the No. 18, the respect of his teammates — he’s earned every bit of it. Stepping on campus as a four-star prospect out of high school, Clark has learned a thing or two about patience since then. He’s learned how to stay level-headed, that hard work pays off, and good things come to those who wait. He’s living proof of that.

