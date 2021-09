National Farm Safety and Health Week Provides Awareness, Reminders for Agriculture Industry. It seems like every time you turn around, there’s a day or a week devoted to a cause or event. Some are traditional, such as Christmas or Hanukkah. Others, like the Fourth of July, remind us of key events in our nation’s history. Finally, some just make you scratch your head like International Ninja Day (December 5, in case you needed to mark your calendar).

