CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mannington, WV

AIR QUALITY PERMIT NOTICE ...

Times West Virginian
 5 days ago

On June 28, 2021, McElroy Green Marketing, LLC applied to the WV Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality (DAQ) for a permit to construct a coal mine-methane flare (1F Equalization Borehole Flare) approximately 0.5 miles north-northwest of downtown Mannington, Marion County, WV near the terminus of Spring Street at latitude 39.53898 and longitude -80.34648. A preliminary evaluation has determined that all State and Federal air quality requirements will be met by the proposed facility. The DAQ is providing notice to the public of its preliminary determination to issue the permit as R13-3528.

marketplace.timeswv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mannington, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcelroy Green Marketing#Llc#State#Daq#R13 3528#Particulate Matter#Sulfur Dioxide#Nitrogen#Carbon Monoxide#Hazardous Air Pollutants#Wv 25304 Telephone
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy