AIR QUALITY PERMIT NOTICE ...
On June 28, 2021, McElroy Green Marketing, LLC applied to the WV Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality (DAQ) for a permit to construct a coal mine-methane flare (1F Equalization Borehole Flare) approximately 0.5 miles north-northwest of downtown Mannington, Marion County, WV near the terminus of Spring Street at latitude 39.53898 and longitude -80.34648. A preliminary evaluation has determined that all State and Federal air quality requirements will be met by the proposed facility. The DAQ is providing notice to the public of its preliminary determination to issue the permit as R13-3528.marketplace.timeswv.com
