Netflix’s latest action movie Kate poses a big question: If you were poisoned and had less than 24 hours to live, what would you do with your remaining day on Earth?. In the Tokyo-set thriller, assassin Kate (Mercy Street’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead) chooses to get revenge on those who did her in. And she’ll do it with or without help from her handler and mentor Varrick (Woody Harrelson), who groomed her into a killer from a young age. “[Kate’s] this very violent, seemingly unfeeling woman who’s able to carry out heinous acts and not really feel the consequences,” says Winstead, “but somewhere in her, she carries the weight of what she’s been doing.”

