Butler’s homecoming offers a play in tribute to 9/11

New York City skyline with blue lights shining in remembrance of 9/11. Photo courtesy of cnn.com. Homecoming at Butler this year fell on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a tragic moment in America’s history. Part of the homecoming schedule was a free showing, either online or in-person, of a senior project play by the name of “Tower Stories” which is a series of monologues based on the novel written by Damon DiMarco.