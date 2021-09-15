317 Eats: Super Tacos
Delicious sope and grilled chicken taco accompanied by various salsas, limes, and a Mexican Coke. Photo by Kiran Brar. Super Tacos is located in a strip mall on Michigan Road, only a 10-minute drive from campus. I decided to visit here with a group of friends for a birthday dinner, and we were all happy with landing on this Mexican restaurant to try out. It might not be the typical restaurant for a birthday dinner, but we were all in agreement that Super Tacos was the move for the night.thebutlercollegian.com
