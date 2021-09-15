CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Adulting 101: Personal Finances

By Staff Editorial
thebutlercollegian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first lesson of many. Graphic by Haley Morkert. Disclaimer: I am a mere 20 years of age, with much still to learn — and virtually no finances to manage. Please take my financial advice with a grain of salt. As of late, social media has made me realize that...

thebutlercollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Local News

PERSONAL FINANCE: Six questions to help you make your open enrollment selections [Column]

In the fall, many employers offer an open enrollment period — a window of time to select your benefits package for the coming year. It’s easy to overlook this opportunity and maintain the status quo, but this could be a costly mistake given the significant role benefits play in your financial life. This year resolve to review your options with a fresh perspective. Consider the following six questions to get started:
PERSONAL FINANCE
theberkshireedge.com

PERSONAL FINANCE: Before joining a nonprofit board, do your homework

Editors note: In the economy of the Berkshires, nonprofit organizations play a major role. Board membership offers opportunities for investment of your time, your expertise, and your money. This is the second of two articles that explore what you should consider before you join a nonprofit board. Being invited to...
ADVOCACY
Richmond.com

Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Think twice about applying for credit

Americans paid down billions in credit card debt during the pandemic, with balances declining 17% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a year earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. But now that the economy is recovering, credit card issuers are eager to entice applicants with deals and sign-up bonuses.
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
CBS News

Latest Child Tax Credit payment delayed for some parents

Some U.S. parents eagerly expecting their third enhanced Child Tax Credit payment this week say they haven't received the money as expected. The IRS said the emergency relief, which Congress approved earlier this year as a way to help millions of households suffering the economic effects of the pandemic, was sent on Wednesday to 35 million families. Some people may receive the checks through the mail, which could take several days to weeks to arrive in mailboxes, or get a direct deposit to their bank account in a few days.
INCOME TAX
Spotlight News

Spotlight on Finance: Retirement Planning in the Pandemic’s Wake

By Andrew Alessi, CFP, Senior Vice President, Key Private Bank ALBANY – The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting financial uncertainty – including widespread layoffs and stock market volatility – have taken a toll on many Americans’ short- and long-term budgeting and savings goals, particularly when it comes to retirement planning. Facing immediate and difficult decisions, by […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Preparation#Adulting#Social Media#Asap#Fica
MPNnow

PERSONAL FINANCE/JOHN NINFO: Credit card debt, will it ever end?

Just when I thought that the pandemic may have made it clear to many Americans, when they had less to do and spend money on, that they could actually live without a lot of unaffordable “wants” and the resulting credit card debt, WalletHub.com came out with this report, based on its recent survey.
CREDITS & LOANS
wbkb11.com

Michigan gets average grade on personal finance education

ALPENA, Mich. — Michigan has room for improvement when it comes to teaching kids about personal finances. The state earned only an average grade on the latest report card issued by the American Public Education Foundation. The nonprofit works to promote financial literacy education in classrooms across the country. “Even...
MICHIGAN STATE
nohoartsdistrict.com

3 Personal Finance Lessons You Can Learn From the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have led to a downturn in American household debt. In fact, CNBC reports that prior to the pandemic, the percentage of active cardholders that had balances to pay month-to-month was at 58%. That number went down to 53%, showing that during the pandemic, more people became serious about settling debts.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
The Guardian

Finance Director

The Children’s Society is a national charity working to transform the hopes and happiness of young people facing abuse, exploitation and neglect: we walk towards the young people that society crosses the road to avoid. Founded in 1881, our track record over the past 140 years is unique, and we are absolutely committed to achieving a society where hope is alive in every child.
WORLD
fwbusiness.com

Sept. 15 - Tips to manage and improve your personal finances

If you’re like many Americans, having a better understanding of money management is a priority for you right now. In fact, nearly 75% of Americans hope to improve their financial literacy in 2021, according to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll for World Finance. The same survey also found that 50% of Americans need advice on how to budget properly.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MPNnow

PERSONAL FINANCE/JOHN NINFO: Some thoughts on current employment issues

I was shocked this week when the media and the public seemed shocked that there was a serious school bus driver shortage that could impact kids going back to school, along with masks, vaccinations and distancing issues. My question is who couldn’t see this coming? It was a serious issue last year during the pandemic, and it didn’t take much in the way of connecting the dots to know that it would be a problem in the fall.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Richmond.com

Kiplinger's Personal Finance: When retirees should amend a tax return

You filed your tax return months ago, but then you happen to glance at a copy and notice a mistake. What should you do?. “There’s no reason to panic,” said Ebony J. Howard, a certified public accountant and financial reviewer for RetireGuide.com, “because the IRS allows corrections to be made on previously submitted tax returns.”
INCOME TAX
Clinton Herald

Business & Finance

Then, after December 31, 2021, as low as 4.49% APR. *The 1.75% introductory APR (Annual Percentage Rate) is for credit qualified members who open a new Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) with DuTrac on or before September 30, 2021. After December 31,2021, the floor rate will convert to either 4.49% APR for borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher or 5.24% APR for borrowers with a credit score between 670 and 719 with the best rate effective on January 1, 2022.Rate after December 31,2021 is based on the 13-week U.S. Treasury Bill Index. Account holder's rate is based on standard credit qualifications and approval by authorized staff. Maximum 18% APR. Rates shown are for homeowners with a maximum 80% CLTV (calculated as first mortgage balance plus HELOC limit divided by property value). Introductory APR and floor rate APRs are accurate as of 04/01/2021. Minimum HELOC loan amount is $10,000. HELOC account holder is required to be a member of DuTrac Community Credit Union by purchasing $5 in membership shares. Membership Shares are placed in a share savings account HELOC account holder must have direct deposit into a DuTrac share draft (checking) account with auto pay at all times the HELOC loan is available to account holder. Property insurance required. Property appraisal may be required with fees averaging an estimated $150- $450. Total closing costs may range from $0 to $450 Finance charges will begin to accrue only after a draw on the new HELOC is taken by the account holder. No grace period applies. Not valid for existing HELOC or a refinanced HELOC currently at DuTrac. Not valid with any other offers. Offer may end at any time without notice. Offer is no longer valid after September 30,2021.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MPNnow

PERSONAL FINANCE/JOHN NINFO: Some recent survey results to consider

First, I hope that you are enjoying the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. As a reminder, Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States, celebrated on the first Monday in September, to honor and recognize the American labor movement and the works and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States.
BUSINESS
KXLY

Should You Plan to Retire at 62?

Many Americans aim to retire at the age of 62 because it’s the earliest age to begin collecting Social Security. But actually, in a recent survey of investors across 24 countries, Natixis Investment Managers found that workers on a whole think they’ll retire at 62. The question is: Is that a good idea?
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy