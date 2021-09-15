CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

College volleyball roundup: Eastern wins third straight

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 5 days ago

CALDWELL, Idaho — After a 4-3 start to the season, the Mountaineers have won five out of their last six games to improve to 9-4 on the year. Eastern defeated the College of Idaho in three straight sets to secure the team’s third win in a row. The Mountaineers have won their last nine sets.

The College of Idaho gave the most resistance in the first set, losing to Eastern 25-22. The Mountaineers stepped up their game in the following sets, winning 25-14 and 25-11 to secure the sweep.

Sade Williams had another solid outing, recording nine kills and two aces. Madison Morgan led the way with five blocks, while Alexis McMurtrey tallied a game-high 25 assists. Breanna Shaffer led the way with 17 digs.

The Mountaineers have won their last seven matchups against the Yotes, dating back to the 2018 season. The victory brings Eastern’s record up to 9-4 on the year and 4-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. The Mountaineers are slated to play four more road games in a row, with a matchup against Multnomah awaiting in Portland on Sept. 17.

Comments / 0

Related
buttesports.com

Bulldogs dominate Braves for third straight win

KALISPELL — Jace Stenson had a hand in five touchdowns and Dylan Snyder scored four Friday night, and Butte High rolled to a 48-7 Western AA victory over Kalispell Flathead Friday night at Legends Stadium. (Stats) Stenson threw four touchdown passes — three to Snyder — and ran for one...
KALISPELL, MT
kxnet.com

Volleyball: Bismarck State wins their third in a row

The Bismarck State Mystics were back in action on Wednesday night, hosting Dawson Community College in a conference match. Bismarck State College (3), Dawson Community College (1) Williston State (1), North Dakota State College of Science (3)
BISMARCK, ND
Longview Daily News

LCC Roundup: Red Devils drop one, wins three straight

The LCC volleyball team had a four-game schedule last week and rattled off three straight wins after dropping their first game to Linn-Benton to finish the week 3-1. On Tuesday, the Red Devils went down in short order in a 3-0 loss to Linn-Benton that saw the Roadrunners take down LCC 25-19, 25-18 and 25-22.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Moulton Advertiser

Red Devils win third straight race of the season

MOULTON – The Lawrence County Red Devils are on a roll to start the season. The defending 5A state champion girls team came into Saturday’s race having already won their first two races of the season in Tuscaloosa and Brooks. They finished the day with another win, this time at the Pepsi Challenge in Moulton.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
La Grande Observer

College football roundup: Mountaineers win low-scoring matchup at Carroll

BUTTE, Mont. — It was far from a flashy performance, but Eastern is now 3-0 to start the season. The Mountaineers defeated Carroll College 10-7 in a defensive juggernaut on the road in windy Butte, Montana on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The first half seemed more like a soccer match,...
BUTTE, MT
SCNow

LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball falls to Augusta University

AIKEN, S.C. – Despite a combined 17 kills from senior Alyssa Hansen and junior Gracie Davis, Francis Marion University fell in three sets (25-17, 25-20, 26-24) to Augusta University on Friday on the first day of the Pacer Invitational Volleyball Tournament. Earlier on Friday, the Patriots defeated Lander University in...
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#The College Of Idaho#Caldwell#Mountaineers#Eastern 25 22
goyotes.com

Yotes win third straight on senior day

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota Coyotes recorded its third straight victory defeating Northern Iowa 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. The Yotes took home the victory on senior day to move to 4-1-2 on the season while Northern Iowa moves to 2-5-1. How it Happened.
VERMILLION, SD
slubillikens.com

Billikens Sweep Salukis for Third Straight Win

Saint Louis 3, Southern Illinois 0 (25-17, 27-25, 25-19) Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | Carbondale, Ill. (Davies Gym) • Saint Louis hit for a season-best .310 hitting percentage in a 3-0 sweep over Southern Illinois Tuesday night at Davies Gym in Carbondale, Ill. • SLU increased its winning streak to...
SPORTS
jimmiepride.com

Jimmies blank Governors State for third straight win

BOURBONNAIS, Ill.-- The University of Jamestown women's soccer team won its third straight match to open the season Monday, defeating Governors State University 3-0. HOW IT HAPPENED: Governors State asked questions of the Jimmie defense early on, forcing keeper Alex Nowka (JR/Anchorage, Alaska) to make three saves inside of the first ten minutes. Two other shots went wide and another high as UJ faced seven total shots over the first thirty.
SOCCER
News Herald

PREP ROUNDUP: Mosley takes straight-set win over Arnold

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Mosley snapped a two-game losing skid by taking a three-set win over Arnold on Thursday night: 25-17, 26-24, 25-9. With the win, the Dolphins improved to 7-5 overall and 2-0 in District 1-5A play. The Marlins fell to 4-5 on the season and 0-1 in district.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WHSV

JMU men’s soccer defeats George Mason for third straight win

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team picked up its third straight win Tuesday night. The Dukes defeated George Mason, 2-0, at Sentara Park. Melker Anshelm and Rodrigo Robles each scored a goal for the Dukes, who outshot the Patriots 12-8 in the victory. It was a physical match with three yellow cards handed out to George Mason players. JMU goalkeeper Alex DeSatnick pitched a shutout for the Dukes while recording three saves.
HARRISONBURG, VA
depaulbluedemons.com

DePaul Looks for Third-Straight Win

CHICAGO - DePaul men's soccer travels to Peoria, Ill. on Friday to take on the Bradley Braves at 7 p.m. The Blue Demons are looking for their third consecutive win after defeating St. Thomas and Wisconsin last week. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Braves have held control...
PEORIA, IL
The Spun

Watch: Hilarious College Football Kickoff Return Going Viral

It a lineman’s dream to return kickoffs. One college football defensive lineman got the opportunity and made the most of it on Saturday night. Missouri State hosted Central Arkansas on Saturday in a match-up of the Bears. Leading 34-30 late in the fourth quarter, Central Arkansas elected to go with a short kickoff to prevent a long return. That allowed a Missouri State lineman to catch the kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Journal & Sunday Journal

Roundup: Musselman wins Rocky Top Volleyball Classic

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Musselman went 6-0 to claim the championship in the Rocky Top Classic over the weekend. The Applemen won all 12 sets in which they played after going undefeated in pool play of the 44-team gold division. Musselman defeated Station Camp, Tennessee, 25-16, 25-15 in the final. No...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Valley News

Local roundup: Oxbow girls win second straight on the road to open season

LYNDON CENTER, Vt. — A pair of first-half goals proved enough to help the Oxbow High girls soccer team to a 2-0 road win at Lyndon on Tuesday afternoon. Lilly DeGoosh scored the game’s first goal in the 24th minute off a through ball from McKenna Smith. Emma Parkin added an insurance strike in the 28th minute, scoring off a corner kick unassisted. Coach Dan Thomas came away impressed by a suffocating Oxbow possession game, which had the Olympians controlling the ball for the vast majority of the game.
HANOVER, NH
avc.edu

WOMEN'S GOLF WINS THIRD STRAIGHT

AVC Women's Golf won their third straight competition at Alisal River Golf Course in Santa Barbara on Monday. The Marauders shot 369 as a team to take first place. College of the Canyons took second with a 378, Bakersfield took third with a 408, and Citrus came in fourth with a score of 429.
LANCASTER, CA
WMI Central

Cougars thrash Gophers, win third straight

The 2-0 Show Low Cougars hosted the 0-2 Florence Gophers Friday night, and the night started with a tribute to first responders. Show Low’s defense opened the scoring with a safety for a 2-0 lead. After some good defense by the Cougars, the offense got kick-started with quarterback Colten Yeager...
SHOW LOW, AZ
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
359
Followers
110
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy