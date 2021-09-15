College volleyball roundup: Eastern wins third straight

CALDWELL, Idaho — After a 4-3 start to the season, the Mountaineers have won five out of their last six games to improve to 9-4 on the year. Eastern defeated the College of Idaho in three straight sets to secure the team’s third win in a row. The Mountaineers have won their last nine sets.

The College of Idaho gave the most resistance in the first set, losing to Eastern 25-22. The Mountaineers stepped up their game in the following sets, winning 25-14 and 25-11 to secure the sweep.

Sade Williams had another solid outing, recording nine kills and two aces. Madison Morgan led the way with five blocks, while Alexis McMurtrey tallied a game-high 25 assists. Breanna Shaffer led the way with 17 digs.

The Mountaineers have won their last seven matchups against the Yotes, dating back to the 2018 season. The victory brings Eastern’s record up to 9-4 on the year and 4-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. The Mountaineers are slated to play four more road games in a row, with a matchup against Multnomah awaiting in Portland on Sept. 17.