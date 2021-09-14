Lady Bomber Soccer beats Twin Lakes 10 – 0
Senior night for the Lady Bombers as they hosted Twin Lakes in their first Conference game of the season . Senior Abby Lucas started the Bombers scoring finishing with 4 and Senior Taylor Jordan finished out the scoring finishing with 2. Sophomore’s Grace Healey found the back of the net twice and her classmates Sarah Kaufman and Libby Dixon each added 1. Assists were recorded by Sophomore’s Grace Healey, Libby Dixon and Laina Chapman who had 2. Laurie Clark got the shut out win as goalkeeper.rensselaercentral.com
Comments / 0