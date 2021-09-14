Lady Bomber Soccer beats Twin Lakes 10 – 0

Silver Lady Tigers took a crack at the always tough Carmel Greyhounds. From the start the Tigers were able to run with the Hounds. Ella Kemp and Katie Kizer worked their magic in the middle to keep scoring drives alive. Mia Hutchinson worked to get a leash on the Carmel attack. Emlyn MacLaughlin and Maeve McCollum kept the Greyhounds busy on the wings. The backline of Morgan Kenworthy, Ainsley Duncan, Leah Hruskoci and Alyssa Morrissey worked to track down the Greyhounds and dissolve several scoring drives. Lainey Akins bobbed and weaved her way through the defense for scoring hopes. Izzy Green locked down several hounds in the midfield. Nichole Raymond challenged the backline defense on various occasions. Olivia Pleva pushed deep into Greyhound territory to keep Tigers fighting for a score. Delaney Davis won balls back and distributed accurately to her mates. Jenna Talbot courageously took on Greyhounds and worked precisely with the midfield. Kiera Green protected the goal to the best of her ability and had many great saves. Laney Hart provided much needed encouragement from the sideline. The Tigers were able to keep the Greyhounds from scoring in the second half. Regrettably the wager placed on the Tigers would not have paid out on this night. Monday they have another try at the Royals on their ground. Stay loud Tiger Nation.

