Lady Huskies finish 3rd at home event

Aurora News Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventy-eight girls started the race at Friday’s Aurora Invite, though for much of the way senior Elena Kuehner was running virtually all by herself. With two lead runners 15-20 seconds up ahead, Kuehner put distance between herself and the rest of the field which coach Tony Sigler said is a challenge in and of itself. Despite that challenge, he was pleased with his No. 1 runner’s third place finish, as well as the team’s third place showing.

