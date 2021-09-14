CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering 9/11

Aurora News Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal citizens reflect on memories of fateful day, 20 years later. Every American of age remembers precisely where they were and how they reacted when planes hit the World Trade Center and Pentagon on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty years later, the nation reflected on those painful memories and pondered how the world has changed since that fateful day. The News-Register reached out to several local residents asking for their thoughts and reflections on 9/11’s…

