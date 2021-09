The Aurora 4R School Board discussed and approved its 2021-22 fiscal year budget Monday, and did so with an overall budget of $27,024,329, an increase of approximately $7.7 million over the estimated disbursements and transfers from last school year. Also approved, the tax asking for the Aurora School District has increased to $14,944,445 with a levy of 88.83 cents per $100 valuation, a 2.9…