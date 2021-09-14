CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This will be MTV Río Shore, the first original reality of Paramount +

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not news that realities from MTV Latinoamérica they are a real success thanks to their exotic and funny characters. But if there is good news for fans of the Shore franchise: the brazilian version and will have its launch in October this year via Paramount +, ViacomCBS ‘global subscription streaming service. In this new program, ten young people from Rio de Janeiro will meet in a house on the beach for the vacation of their lives. Check out the trailer here!

TVLine

SEAL Team's First New Paramount+ Episode Will Stream Shortly After Military Drama's CBS Finale

SEAL Team will deploy its first new episode to Paramount+ not long at all after airing its CBS finale. As previously reported, SEAL Team Season 5 will premiere on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 10/9c. Episode 4 is thus set to air on CBS Sunday, Oct. 31, and following the West Coast broadcast, Episode 5 will be available to stream on Paramount+. Subsequent new episodes will be released weekly on Paramount+, every Sunday. Teasing the double-episode hand-off, in which Bravo Team is sent to Africa to react to a mass casualty terrorist attack, showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine, “Not only are they going off on a mission unlike any they’ve done before, but a mission that will also include some personal elements that will impact each and every operator. We’re going to go out with a bang for sure — and then start [on Paramount+] with an even bigger bang.” SEAL Team‘s transition to Paramount+ streaming service was officially announced in mid-May. Want scoop on SEAL Team, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

StarzPlay will premiere its first original series in Spanish: MalaYerba

MalaYerba tells the story of three young entrepreneurs: Felix, Mariana e Ignacio, which together with a quota of intelligence and ambition are launched into the new Colombian market for medicinal cannabis. They achieve significant success with their KannaLab company, which is the envy of any entrepreneur. The partners are the perfect team: Mariana owns the land to cultivate, Ignacio owns the distribution network and Félix the perfect seed with which they will conquer the world.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Money Heist's' Najwa Nimri Stars in First Look Image for 'Insiders,' Netflix's First Original Spanish Reality Show - Global Bulletin

Netflix has unveiled a release date for its first Spanish Original reality show “Insiders,” which will premiere around the world on Oct. 21. Hosted by “Money Heist” actor Najwa Nimri (“Locked Up,” “Open Your Eyes”), the show has been billed as something completely new to the reality landscape in which its contestants believe, through the entire filming process, that they are only in the qualification rounds for an entirely different show. With the cameras constantly rolling, the twelve participants are kept in the dark that they are, in fact, being filmed for a hidden camera show. Set on a 17200 sq. ft. soundstage rigged with more than 250 hidden microphones and 70 hidden cameras, the contestants will unknowingly let their true colors shine right until the final reveal, when one winner will take home €100,000 ($117,720).
TV SERIES
