This will be MTV Río Shore, the first original reality of Paramount +
It is not news that realities from MTV Latinoamérica they are a real success thanks to their exotic and funny characters. But if there is good news for fans of the Shore franchise: the brazilian version and will have its launch in October this year via Paramount +, ViacomCBS ‘global subscription streaming service. In this new program, ten young people from Rio de Janeiro will meet in a house on the beach for the vacation of their lives. Check out the trailer here!marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0