This will be MTV Río Shore, the first original reality of Paramount +

SEAL Team will deploy its first new episode to Paramount+ not long at all after airing its CBS finale. As previously reported, SEAL Team Season 5 will premiere on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 10/9c. Episode 4 is thus set to air on CBS Sunday, Oct. 31, and following the West Coast broadcast, Episode 5 will be available to stream on Paramount+. Subsequent new episodes will be released weekly on Paramount+, every Sunday. Teasing the double-episode hand-off, in which Bravo Team is sent to Africa to react to a mass casualty terrorist attack, showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine, “Not only are they going off on a mission unlike any they’ve done before, but a mission that will also include some personal elements that will impact each and every operator. We’re going to go out with a bang for sure — and then start [on Paramount+] with an even bigger bang.” SEAL Team‘s transition to Paramount+ streaming service was officially announced in mid-May. Want scoop on SEAL Team, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO