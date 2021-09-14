CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kit Harington and his character’s future in the MCU after Eternals

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKit Harington be part of the movie Eternals, directed by the award-winning Chloe Zhao, giving life to Dane Whitman, better known as Black Knight. However, the indications indicate that in this first film the character will not assume the role of his alter ego. What can happen is that Whitman is part of a love triangle with Sersi e Ikaris. We know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe tends to expand and mix properties. What will happen to Harington?

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Where Eternals fits on the MCU timeline

All fans of Marvel they know that the Cinematographic Universe (MCU) can be seen in Disney+ both in order of throws, with Iron Man as a starting point, as in a chronological order that begins hand in hand with Captain America the First Avenger. Despite the fact that the film that featured Chris Evans What Steve Rogers arrived three years after Robert Downey Jr. What Tony Stark, is the one that goes back the most in the past, and then continues with Captain Marvel, which came more than a decade after the start.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kit Harington Says Eternals May Just Be The Tip Of The Iceberg For Black Knight

Eternals Actor Kit Harington spoke on the possibility of his character, Dane Whitman, appearing in future Marvel endeavors. In an interview with GamesRadar.com, Harington talked about the potential future for his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, Whitman goes on to become the Black Knight, and Harington teased the upcoming film may just be “the tip of the iceberg” for his Whitman, but he wasn’t able to confirm anything saying he doesn’t know whether that’s in the cards yet.
MOVIES
97.5 KISS FM

‘Eternals’ Shows the Earliest Days of the MCU

Chloe Zhao’s Eternals will take place over a time span of 7,000 years, back to the earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The upcoming film will continue to expand the world built by previous Marvel movies, sending us back to a time before Thanos even existed. Eternals will also answer the question of why the group of immortal beings weren’t around to help out the Avengers when Thanos threatened to wipe out half of the universe.
MOVIES
NME

‘Eternals’ director says film will have a “very big effect” on the MCU’s future

Eternals director Chloé Zhao has teased that the forthcoming film will have a “very big effect” on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer for Eternals was released last month, ahead of the film landing on November 5. As announced upon the Phase Four MCU unveiling, Eternals was meant to hit cinemas on November 6, 2020 – but the coronavirus pandemic means the blockbuster was delayed by almost exactly a year.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Kit Harington
wegotthiscovered.com

New Eternals Photos Tease The MCU’s Next Cosmic Adventure

Marvel is back on top of the box office, thanks to the brilliant success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and several highly anticipated upcoming films including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Eternals. Marvel Studios is eagerly promoting the theatrical release of Eternals, which will hit theaters this winter, via a set of promotional photos shared in a recent issue of Total Film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Director Confirms How Movie Will Effect The MCU

The first trailer for Marvel's Eternals introduced the concept of the new superhero team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing that they've been around on Earth (with minimal interactions) for a few thousand years. With the most recent second trailer though came the answer to one big question about the team, why the heck they didn't do anything about Thanos or any of the other major events of the MCU. This seemingly closes the movie off from the rest of the MCU, making it largely standalone, which Oscar winning director Chloe Zhao confirmed in a new interview, though she did tease that the film will have major ramifications for the future of the MCU by the time the credits roll.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Kit Harington reveals he turned down a superhero role while appearing in Game of Thrones

Kit Harington will next appear in Eternals, the upcoming Marvel movie in which the actor plays one of the few human characters, Dane Whitman, known in the comics as the Black Knight. However, things may have been very different had Harington accepted an offer to play a superhero a few years back, while he was appearing in the world-conquering HBO series Game of Thrones.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy