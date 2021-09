The annual Met Gala in New York City is a chance for celebrities to get all dressed up and show off their extravagant ensembles on the red carpet. Due to the pandemic, “fashion’s biggest night out” was canceled in 2020 and became more of a DIY at-home celebration for fashion fans. But this year, the much-anticipated, invite-only event was back and glitzier than ever. The fundraising fête marked the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Supermodels, actors, singers, athletes, and other notable folks were invited to interpret the night’s formal dress code, “American Independence,” and they didn’t disappoint.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO