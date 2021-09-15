CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clint Eastwood returns to direct at 91: chronology of a career full of successes

Cover picture for the articleThere is no doubt that Clint Eastwood is one of the most important figures of The academy, both as a director and an actor. This week, hand in hand with Warner Bros. Pictures will be released Cry Macho, the production that not only leads but of which also takes the threads with 91 years. A tireless director who in recent years gave films such as Richard Jewell, The Mule and Sully.

DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

91-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Says This 1 Thing Could Make Him Quit Acting

On Sept. 17, Clint Eastwood's latest movie as director and star, Cry Macho, will be released in theaters and on HBO Max. With the legendary actor/filmmaker being 91 years old, some may assume that this might be his last film, but he's made no such decision. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the star revealed he has no plans to retire—especially from directing, but he's not throwing in the towel on acting yet, either. Clint Eastwood also shared the one thing that could make him quit acting, or even consider it.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Mounts Horse for First Time in Decades and Scares Trainer Half to Death

Clint Eastwood is back in the saddle! Quite literally. The Hollywood icon is 91 and will be releasing his latest project on Sept. 17. He directed and starred in Cry Macho, which will debut in theaters and HBO Max. He just may very well be the oldest actor/director to head a major motion picture. The movie has been described as a modern Western that finds Eastwood’s character helping a young man across the United States and Mexico border.
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

Clint Eastwood’s Kids: Everything to Know About His 8 Children

Learn more about all of the ‘Dirty Harry’ star’s many children from his past relationships and marriages. Clint Eastwood has had quite a prolific career, since making his debut in the 1950s. The 91-year-old actor has 72 credits to his name from throughout his over 65-year career. The Mule star has also shown off some of his other talents behind the camera. He’s won Oscars for directing features like 2004’s Million Dollar Baby and 1992’s Unforgiven. While he’s been in the movie industry for decades, the Jersey Boys director has also fathered eight kids with six different women. Find out more about all of Clint’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Benzinga

10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Clint Eastwood

This Friday will see the release of “Cry Macho,” the latest film starring and directed by Clint Eastwood. The release from AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. is expected to be a commercial hit, making the 91-year-old actor/director the oldest Hollywood legend to reign at the box office. Eastwood has...
MOVIES
Vulture

Clint Eastwood’s Lovely, Awkward Cry Macho Is As Fragile As Its Star

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho feels like an illusion. Filmmakers have tried for more than four decades to film N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel about an aging Texas cowboy who heads to Mexico to kidnap his former boss’s young, estranged son; it’s always seemed like an ideal project for a graying action star, but maybe not quite as graying as the currently 91-year-old Eastwood, who could have easily done it back when the novel came out. (He was reportedly attached to it for a while in the late 1980s.) Watching Cry Macho, you can imagine that younger Clint — say, at age 51, or 61, or, hell, 81 — playing the part. He doesn’t need de-aging because he’s got the audience’s memories on his side. Eastwood’s diction might be awkward, his back hunched, his frame unsteady — but he is perfect for the role because we want him to be.
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

12 Best Movies of Clint Eastwood as Director

From classic Clint Eastwood Western movies to gritty crime thrillers to rousing biopics, these are the most impressive movies in Eastwood's long career as a director. At 91 years old, Clint Eastwood is still directing movies, and his latest film 'Cry Macho' will open on September 17. Few actors have been as successful as Eastwood when it comes to making the transition from acting to directing. We ranked Eastwood's best movies as a director.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’: Film Review

Clint Eastwood has often shown a weakness for corn, usually tempered by the unfussy efficiency of his direction and, in movies where he does double-duty in front of the camera, by his mythical screen persona. But in Cry Macho, the corn is inescapable. A project that has kicked around for some 40 years, the film was planned at various times as a vehicle for, among others, Roy Scheider and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Whether either of those actors would have been more persuasive, we can only guess. But this is a story so crusty and antiquated in its conveniently resolved conflicts, contrivances...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Cry Macho’ Film Review: Clint Eastwood’s Latest Neo-Western Offers Less Grit, More Sentiment

When Clint Eastwood throws a punch in his new film “Cry Macho” — and Eastwood the director has always had a trademark way of filming the connecting of a fist to a guy who deserves it — there’s a sort of “aww” quality to it. You don’t necessarily have to believe he’d get the drop on a goon one-third his age. It’s a wink from a movie legend, and it’s sort of hilarious.
MOVIES
GQ

Clint Eastwood is 91 and His Films Just Keep Getting Odder and More Daring

On January 20, 2019, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson made an appearance on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” to deliver a report on what Colin Jost described in his intro as “a very important experience.” The set-up suggested Davidson would be talking about his mental health issues and some troubling Instagram posts alluding to suicide he’d made a few weeks before. Instead, the two offered a breathless summary of Clint Eastwood’s The Mule, describing it as “the greatest, weirdest, most bananas movie ever made — about a 90-year-old drug mule.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ranking Clint Eastwood’s 10 Greatest Film Performances

Clint Eastwood is often viewed more as an icon than an actor. In Sergio Leone films, he’s the “man with no name,” staring down adversaries with a deadly squint and a malevolent hint of a grin, his craggy face mirroring the rocky landscape of the Spanish countryside where the spaghetti westerns were shot. As Inspector “Dirty” Harry Callahan, Eastwood explodes on the screen with a kind of laconic intensity, daring crooks and psychopaths to “go ahead, make my day.” And somehow, over the decades, that persona has ripened, with Eastwood allowing moviegoers to see him grow more vulnerable. In later life masterpieces like “Bridges of Madison County” and “Million Dollar Baby,” Eastwood’s still a loner, still tougher than everyone else on the screen, yet willing to show the ravages of time, gruffly holding off the dying of the light. True, he’s no shape-shifter. No Daniel Day-Lewis style chameleon. There’s an inherent “Clint-ness” to all of his performances. But the notes he hits are played with a master’s flare.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cry Macho’ Review: Clint Eastwood’s Mexico-Set Ancient-Cowboy-Meets-Troubled-Teen Afterschool Special

At 91, Clint Eastwood still knows how to direct a movie with a nice, clean leisurely classical spareness, something you wish more directors knew how to do (or wanted to). As a filmmaker, Eastwood has earned the right to be called ageless. As an actor, though, he’s not trying to hide his age. In “Cry Macho,” he plays a broken-down horse breeder and former rodeo rider who is given the task of going down to Mexico City to retrieve a 13-year-old boy, Rafael (Eduardo Minnett), and drive him back to Texas. (He’s taking the boy from his wealthy-diva Mexican mother...
MOVIES
MassLive.com

How to watch Clint Eastwood in ‘Cry Macho’ tonight: Streaming service, trailer, tickets

A wild west film with Clint Eastwood as the lead is coming to theaters and streaming this week. The film, directed and produced by Clint Eastwood, is an adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash. The story follows a former rodeo star Mike Milo (Eastwood) who is hired to reunite a young man (Eduardo Minett) in Mexico with his father (Dwight Yoakam) in the United States.
MOVIES

